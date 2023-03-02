Did Union Berlin have their hands full in Europe? Julian Nagelsmann thinks so

Are Bayern Munich beginning to pull away in the Bundesliga? Cinderella story Union Berlin rolled into town last weekend with the hopes of claiming a three-point lead over the Bavarians, with whom they were tied. Instead, they got comprehensively dismantled by three goals to nil.

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann said afterward that Union’s hectic schedule may have played a role.

“I think Thursday’s game (against Ajax) was still in Union players’ legs,” Nagelsmann explained (via @iMiaSanMia). “Usually, their biggest strength is quick transition to attack. We played a very good game and could have scored more goals in the second half. I’m very happy with the result and the performance”

Union were for the most part non-threatening; Bayern caused some of their own close calls with shaky play out of the back. But they did indeed field nearly the same side just days ago in the Europa League triumph.

And while Bayern are no strangers to these English weeks themselves — the upcoming Champions League match vs PSG will mean another one — the German Rekordmeister have the resources to maintain squad depth that even their closer rivals, such as Borussia Dortmund, do not. Another obstacle for Bayern’s competitors to the Bundesliga trophy? When will this era of dominance end?

Interested in a more in-depth look at the game? Will Julian Nagelsmann stick to this setup? Should he? And is the Bundesliga stronger this season? We tackle all those questions and more in the latest edition of our podcast. Listen to it below or at this link.

