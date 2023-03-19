Bayern Munich 5 - 0 Köln in final Frauen-Bundesliga tune-up before Arsenal

Bayern Munich secured a 5-0 win over FC Köln in the Frauen-Bundesliga, with all five goals coming in the first half and in uncannily similar fashion.

The first goal came through the sheer persistence of Sydney Lohmann, who took advantage of a loose touch by a defender to drive into the box and bank a low, outside-of-the-boot shot off the far post. The second goal also was helped on from a defender’s touch — a successful challenge of Klara Bühl only bounced off the Bayern forward’s body and she took it in stride before firing from range.

Everything was happening at the post to the right of the Köln keeper Manon Klett on the day. Georgia Stanway played a nice one-two back to Lina Magull, who banked it in just like Lohmann had earlier, albeit from a more central angle.

At 3-0 in the first half, the game was truly dusted. More tricky dribbling from Lohmann resulted in a cut-back to Bühl, who tapped it into an open net. Then before the half was done, Stanway played Lea Schüller in behind down the right wing, with the cutback arriving at the feet of Maximiliane Rall. Rall — you guessed it — saw her shot deflected by the goalkeeper only to tuck just inside the right post. It was that kind of day for Klett, and the 5-0 scoreline endured the rest of the way.

The Frauen are ready to canter in to an absolutely pivotal stretch of games. Bayern will face Arsenal FC on Tuesday in the Champions League and then league leaders Wolfsburg on Saturday. The return leg against Arsenal at England will then be the following Wednesday, and two games later will be a DFB-Pokal semi-final against Wolfsburg. Fasten your seatbelts!