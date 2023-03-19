Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich: Gamethread and Live Blog

With BVB imploding in the Champions League but showing no signs of doing so domestically, Bayern Munich must keep winning to stay atop the Bundesliga heading into this final international break during the regular season. However with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting suffering a mysterious back injury, it’ll be difficult for Julian Nagelsmann to maintain the momentum he’s carefully built over the last few weeks of football.

Bayer Leverkusen have seen a solid resurgence under Xabi Alonso, and with the likes of Florian Wirtz on their team, they can beat anyone on their day. Bayern will have to be aware of the threat posed by die Werkself and handle it accordingly. Sadio Mane is the main candidate to stand-in at the striker position, supported by the likes of Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala, and possibly even Joao Cancelo in Nagelsmann’s new back-three style setup. It should be an entertaining game — goals are almost guaranteed.

It’s Bayern time.

Match Info

Location: BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany

Time: 6:30 pm local time, 12:30 pm EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

