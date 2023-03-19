Bayern Munich Alumni: Karl-Heinz Rumenigge nearly brought in Xabi Alonso as a coach

Bayern Munich are set to take on Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, the latter being coached by former charge Xabi Alonso. The 41-year-old Spaniard was known for his pinpoint passes and crosses, as well as his free-kicks. Another former person employed by Bayern, Karl-Heinz Rumenigge, once tried to bring the ex-Real Madrid and Liverpool midfield machine back to Munich as a coach
According to a report from German news outlet BILD (via @iMiaSanMia), KHR said that Alonso would’ve been part of Niko Kovac’s coaching staff. “We once tried to bring him to Bayern as an assistant coach. I believe it was under Niko Kovač”, KHR recalls. Xabi could’ve been the one to release the tape, such a shame.
“Kalle” also argued that Alonso was destined to become a coach after such a nice guy had a storied career with three big clubs and the national team. “When you had incredible success everywhere, at Liverpool, at Real, at Bayern, in the national team - and are a good guy, so disciplined and empathetic - it would be astonishing not to be successful as a coach”, Rumenigge said.
Like any budding coach, they need to ply their trade with smaller teams to build up their experience and CV. KHR said that it was a good choice to start at teams that aren’t as big as the ones in your playing career (i.e. Real Sociedad B and Bayer Leverkusen today). “Xabi has to gain experience now and it’s wise that he didn’t go straight to Real Madrid, but one or two levels below instead”, remarked KHR.
