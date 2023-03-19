 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso says there is no time for emotions ahead of Bayern Munich tilt

Don’t expect Xabi Alonso to shed a tear for Bayern Munich.

Ever dapper Bayer Leverkusen manager and former Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso does not think the Bundesliga match between his team and Bayern Munich will leave much time for reminiscing.

“My focus is on how I can help my team. After the game, I’ll have time to greet my friends at Bayern. They are good people and I have a great connection with them. But until then, there’s no room for emotions,” Alonso told Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I have many great memories from my time in Munich. It was a great experience playing for Bayern for three years. Playing against them for the first time as a coach is nice — and hopefully I can smile after the game.”

When asked if he could envision coaching Bayern Munich in the future (Bild had to ask, right?), Alonso wisely shrugged off the notion.

“No, that’s not a topic for me. Now it’s all about regeneration and preparing for the game against Bayern. I’m not thinking long-term, my mind is just on the next task, I’m not looking any further than Sunday,” Alonso said.

