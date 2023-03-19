Halil Altintop becomes sporting director of Bayern Munich campus

FC Bayern’s official website has confirmed that former professional footballer Halil Altintop is now the sporting director of the FC Bayern Campus. This comes after Altintop spent three years at the campus in various roles, gaining experience and learning how things are run before taking over in this important position.

The role of sporting director had been open for a short time. After then-Bayern II manager Martin Demichelis moved to Argentinian top club River Plate, then-sporting director Holger Seitz took over as manager for Bayern II. Part of the game plan here was to ensure that Bayern would finally achieve stability with the personnel, as the club is worried that the constant turnover of the managers and staff is hindering youth development. Seitz is planned to be Bayern II’s coach for a long time, and it isn’t a reach to assume that Bayern wants Altintop to be the sporting director for the long term as well.

The sporting director of Bayern Munich’s first team, Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić, had this to say: “We have a lot of belief in Halil Altintop. He has been here for three years, he knows the club, he knows how it works and he brings the experience of over 15 years as a professional footballer. Halil will help the campus develop in his position. I am excited to work with him and I wish him a lot of success.”

Altintop himself had a few happy words to share upon his promotion: “I am excited by this challenge and grateful for the trust shown to me. I will do all I can to continue the successful work at the [FC Bayern] Campus.”