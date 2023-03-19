Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann not phased by Leroy Sané’s omission; Premier League clubs interested in Werder Bremen’s Niklas Füllkrug, BVB’s Julian Brandt; Neymar to finish career at PSG?: Al Hilal’s offer to Leo Messi; and MORE!

You might think Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann raised his eyebrows while seeing Germany’s latest squad call-ups for its international matches against Peru and Belgium.

The manager, however, was not surprised when one of his star players, Leroy Sané, was left out — in fact, Nagelsmann had a heads up from Germany coach Hansi Flick.

“I’m not the one nominating the players. It’s not my job. You have to ask Hansi. He explained it to me, but that’s confidential,” Nagelsmann said.

While surprising to most, there is likely nothing major going on with Sané’s international status. Sané has very little to gain from playing in the next two matches for Germany. Perhaps his recent struggles were the product of fatigue? Whatever the case, a little rest or time to work on his individual game could be just what is needed to get Sané back on track.

Werder Bremen star Niklas Füllkrug was one of the players who got the nod to play for Germany against Peru and Belgium, but it looks like his rumored desire to leave Die Werderaner could be fulfilled. According to one report, the center-forward is drawing interest from West Ham and Everton:

Clubs from the Premier League are supposed to be involved with Füllkrug. West Ham United is therefore courting the services of the Werder striker. A transfer fee of 15 million will be announced. Everton wanted to sign Füllkrug in the winter. With 15 goals so far, Füllkrug is not the best German in the top scorer list in the Bundesliga, he also leads this list. Of course, such a player arouses interest. Of course they want Füllkrug to keep the filling jug around the Weser. But if FC Bayern or another top club from Europe come, this undertaking is likely to be difficult.

Could Neymar really want to finish his career at PSG? It appears so:

Neymar is adamant that he will finish his career at Paris Saint-Germain. The Brazilian is under contract until 2027 and is not interested in any talk of a potential exit from the French capital.

According to Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg, the Brazilian star is not quite getting the level of interest from Chelsea FC that some thought he would get:

News #Neymar: He was linked to @ChelseaFC based on a reported conversation between Boehly & Al-Khelaifi. But understand that #CFC is not seriously considering to sign him in summer. Neymar and Chelsea is not hot at this stage. @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/CBUVPP8Ioy — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 14, 2023

Well...”We’ll do it live, (Bleep) it!”

Bayern Munich will face Manchester City in the Champions League quarterfinals. What would be the great reward if Bayern Munich makes it through that gauntlet? A meeting with the winner of Real Madrid vs. Chelsea FC.

Yikes.

Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this show — “A very special episode” of Bavarian Podcast Works dedicated to the UCL Draw:

My initial reaction to the draw — no one can say Bayern Munich will not have earned it if they make it all the way through.

Why this is a good matchup.

Why this is a bad matchup.

Bayern Munich will get a chance to exorcise the ghost of Pep Guardiola.

Dealing with Erling Haaland will not be easy.

A very, very early prediction on how this might play out (just no score line or concrete call on the tie yet. Time is needed to soak it all in).

Borussia Mönchengladbach attacker Marcus Thuram has seen several high profile suitors (including Bayern Munich) back away from pursuing him.

Now, Newcastle United is pushing itself atop the leaderboard to bring in the Frenchman:

Chelsea and Bayern Munich are ‘not interested’ in signing Newcastle United target Marcus Thuram when his contract expires at the end of the season. Thuram will become a free agent in the summer and was linked with a move to St James’ Park during the January transfer window. A report from Calciomercato in February suggested Newcastle were leading their English counterparts in the race to sign Thuram, although they face stern competition from Inter Milan.

Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Brandt has had a very good season to rejuvenate his career. His resurgence has reportedly drawn interest from Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur:

Borussia Dortmund winger Julian Brandt, who 90min understands will be offered a new contract, is of interest to both Arsenal and Tottenham.

Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi is considering a return to FC Barcelona; Al Hilal are trying to convince him to make the move to Saudi Arabia:

Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal are preparing to offer Lionel Messi the same contract that Cristiano Ronaldo received from Al Nassr. Messi, who is already a Saudi Arabian ambassador, could earn €220m per season if he leaves PSG.

Bayern Munich is set for a little down time as an international break looms, but there is a ton to talk about with the Bavarians.

Why beat around the bush? Let’s take a look at what’s on tap for this week’s episode of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast: