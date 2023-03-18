Germany boss Hansi Flick explains why he left Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané home for international play

Germany coach Hansi Flick undoubtedly had some tough decisions to make when selecting his squad the upcoming international break.

One of those players that probably cause Flick at least a little consternation was Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané, who ultimately was not called up.

“It has nothing to do with his performance. We need some space for the new players that we want to take a look at now. We have the task of looking for alternatives, so we have to start in March,” Flick said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Flick knows Sané inside and out from his time at Bayern Munich and also from coaching him with Germany. While Flick did need some veterans to ensure stability on the team, he did not need a lot. Germany’s upcoming matches against Peru and Belgium are meaningless.

The former Bayern Munich manager clearly wanted to kick the tires on a few players as you can see by the list of attackers and midfielders that he called up: