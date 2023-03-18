Oliver Kahn: Bayern Munich got Champions League “ultimate draw” in Manchester City

Nervous? Don’t be. Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn has never been one to back down from a fight, and Bayern’s latest tough Champions League draw is just the next step for a team with strong title ambitions.

“Our fans and football fans around the world can look forward to this tie,” Kahn said of the quarter-finals matchup (via @iMiaSanMia). “Manchester City are an absolute top team, but we are FC Bayern. We must and we will be ready for this great opponent.”

Bayern were already drawn in arguably the toughest group of the group stage, with FC Barcelona and Inter Milan alongside. They emphatically won every game, only to be drawn against Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé’s Paris Saint-Germain in the first round of the knockouts. Yet still, Bayern are chugging along. Will the English giants — with a former Bayern coach at the helm and a former Bayern transfer target leading the attack — be their next victims?

“It will be a reunion with Pep Guardiola, with Erling Haaland, with good friends from the Bundesliga,” Kahn added. “If you want to win the Champions League, you have to beat the best. That’s the challenge — and we’re happy to take on it.”

