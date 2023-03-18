Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller stoked to face Manchester City in the Champions League

Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller is excited for his first competitive game against his old coach, Pep Guardiola. Friday’s Champions League draw has resulted in the Bavarians facing off against Guardiola’s Manchester City in the quarter-finals, with the first round to be played in England.

“Manchester City is probably the ultimate team to draw,” Müller said (via @iMiaSanMia). “They’re a team that’s extremely stable, that has brought in good new players over the years. It will be an exciting tie. I think it’s great to play the second leg in Munich. We’ll approach it with confidence.”

Guardiola will be re-united on the same field with a couple of other former players as well. There’s Leroy Sané, who grew into a world-class winger under Guardiola’s leadership, and fullback João Cancelo, who is currently on loan at Bayern and may yet return to Manchester.

Müller shared his sentiments in a video on Instagram as well:

Thomas Müller's reaction to the draw [ IG/esmuellert] pic.twitter.com/x1ONcsRdQ8 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 17, 2023

Auf geht’s!

If you want to hear what we thought as soon as the draw was announced, check out our Reaction Show: