Holy Mole-y: Julian Nagelsmann “annoyed” by Bayern Munich tactics sheet leak

Julian Nagelsmann has showcased his tactical wherewithal the season, tweaking Bayern Munich’s lineup to a back three system after the World Cup break. But now Nagelsmann has had to deal with problems of an internal origin: a recent tactics sheet was leaked and subsequently published by Sport Bild just days before a difficult Bundesliga away match at Bayer Leverkusen.

“I’m annoyed,” Nagelsmann said of the situation (via @iMiaSanMia). “The person who leaks something like that harms every single player, that’s not in the spirit of the matter.”

Thankfully, the content of the leak isn’t too damaging, though it did seem to show Bayern’s desired build-up patterns and defensive shape in a recent Bundesliga match.

“It wasn’t a form of training that was published, it was a match plan against Bochum,” Nagelsmann clarified (via @iMiaSanMia). “This isn’t the basics, so we can’t be deciphered through that. I’m not worried about it.”

Of course, the title race in the Bundesliga is incredibly close right now and the spotlight on both team and manager is glaringly bright. Bayern is only two points ahead of Borussia Dortmund and there are a lot of people in Germany that would love to see someone other than FC Bayern hoist the Meisterschale aloft come the middle of May. Still, though, how could this have happened from within?

“I’m thinking a lot about it because I ask myself: what is the purpose of the person leaking it, what are they hoping for? The motive is not clear to me,” Nagelsmann continued. “It couldn’t be for financial reasons. It makes it easier for the opponent.”

The thought of an internal mole is an unsettling one, and the Bayern manager made his feelings towards such an individual very clear.

“Moles are protected species, so the search is very, very complicated. It’s important to me that I can look in the mirror. This person will not be able to look so well in the mirror,” Nagelsmann concluded.