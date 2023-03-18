Manchester City director of football reacts to drawing Bayern Munich in the Champions League

Manchester City director of football Txiki Begirstain offered his thoughts on Friday’s Champions League draw, which pitted the Citizens against Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals.

“They’re very strong of course. Bayern are one of the candidates with us [to win] and you can see what they have done, they beat one of the other contenders in Paris Saint-Germain,” Begiristain said in comments captured by @iMiaSanMia. “They are a very strong team, very solid. It’s going to be very difficult, but also I guess we’ll also be difficult for them. Any time, it’s going to be a tough and wonderful game. Two good coaches, a lot of good players on the pitch.”

A matchup pitting Julian Nagelsmann against former Bayern coach Pep Guardiola will be tactically tantalizing. Both teams are traditionally dominant in possession against weaker opposition, which could lead to a high-flying, open-ended affair between two of football’s strongest sides.

“We’re ready for the fight,” Begiristain concluded. “We hope [to advance], we’re confident, we want to get that consistency in this competition too, so we have to go through. We always respect Bayern Munich.”