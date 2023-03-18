Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard table talk of his future

Benjamin Pavard is enjoying a renewed period of confidence at Bayern Munich, but he’s putting off talks of his future until at least the summer. This, despite recent reports that Bayern were on the verge of extending the center-back’s contract.

“I’m focused on my performances and that we win as many titles as possible at the end of the season,” Pavard said (via Christian Falk by way of @iMiaSanMia). “Then we have time to speak about the future this summer.”

After serving out his Champions League suspension against Paris Saint-Germain, Pavard returned to Julian Nagelsmann’s XI in a back-three look that might become the future in Bavaria under the young German manager, and scored two fantastic volleys against FC Augsburg. Pavard — admired by clubs such as Chelsea FC and FC Barcelona, if you go by the rumor mills — looks as integral as ever to Bayern’s plans.

The Frenchman’s contract runs through 2024, so there is indeed plenty of time to discuss. However, after the club’s experience with losing Niklas Süle on a free to rivals Borussia Dortmund, Bayern management are surely keen to get this bit of business wrapped up early in the summer transfer window.