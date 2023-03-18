Report: Jurrien Timber could be back on Bayern Munich’s radar

In an interesting report from Sport1’s Kerry Hau, Bayern Munich could once again have Ajax defender Jurrien Timber on its radar.

Hau’s report was captured by @iMiaSanMia and states that if Benjamin Pavard opts to leave Bayern Munich, Timber could be transfer target for Die Roten:

Ajax defender Jurriën Timber (21) could be an option for Bayern in case Benjamin Pavard decided to leave the club. Bayern scouts have been watching the Dutchman for years and his profile is interesting for the club. Timber would cost at least €40-50m. Bayern would face big competition for Timber, especially from his ex-coach Erik ten Hag and Manchester United. Nevertheless, things between Bayern and Timber are not concrete yet. The club’s priority at the moment is Benjamin Pavard’s future.

As noted in the report, Timber is closely tied to Ten Hag last summer, who pushed Manchester United hard to ink the Dutchman last year. Many observers are presuming that Ten Hag will initiate another full-court press for Timber during the summer transfer window.

Timber fits more in the mold of Lucas Hernandez than Pavard. Standing 5’10” (1.78m) and weight 174 pounds (78.9 kg), Timber does not provide a towering presence, but relies on his speed and instincts, which has proven to be a successful formula for Hernandez in Bavaria.