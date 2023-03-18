How badly is Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting injured?

Julian Nagelsmann announced ahead of Bayern Munich’s match against FC Augsburg that Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting would be unavailable for the match. When Nagelsmann made this announcement, he sounded very casual citing that Choupo had problems with his back, which “radiate a little into his leg muscles” [Tz]. Despite missing Choupo, Bayern scored three goals, but not from your likely scorers.

It seems as though Bayern has replacements available for the injured striker, but long-term injury could be catastrophic for Die Roten. Hasan Salihamidzic didn’t seem to be concerned about the injury and was grateful for the new five substitutions rule, which he is very happy about.

Apart from Hernandez and Neuer being injured, the team is in relatively good condition, especially with Mané returning. However, Mané is a very different player than Choupo-Moting and Mané hasn’t been the player that Bayern was hoping for so far. But with some major games coming up in the schedule, it is the former Liverpool star’s time to shine and show why he was worth the big bucks.