Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich to captain Germany; Erling Haaland’s future tied to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City?; Silent war between Eden Hazard and Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid?; Toni Kroos to play one more season?; and MORE!

Without his Bayern Munich teammates Manuel Neuer and Thomas Müller around to shoulder the leadership load for Germany for the national team’s upcoming matches against Peru and Belgium, there was a lot of speculation that Joshua Kimmich would be chosen to wear the armband for the team formerly known as Die Mannschaft.

That speculation can end now as Hansi Flick confirmed the move:

Hansi Flick confirms Joshua Kimmich will captain Germany in the next games: "Of the players in the squad, he's the one with the most international caps, so he'll lead the team on the pitch as captain"

Kimmich is the natural choice. In fact, it would not be shocking to see him named permanent captain if Neuer cannot return to his old form after recovering from his leg injury.

Manchester City will square off with Bayern Munich in the next round of the Champions League and two of its biggest personalities, Pep Guardiola and Erling Haaland, have at least some ties to the Bavarians.

Guardiola, of course, had a stint as the club’s manager, while Haaland met with Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić last spring about potentially joining Die Roten.

Now, Guardiola and Haaland might be tied contractually. Check this out:

This is a bitter pill for any teams interested in signing Erling Haaland in 2024! According to Ràdio Catalunya, the Norwegian superstar’s €180m clause to leave Manchester City , which was due to be activated in 2024, has been postponed for another season. The reason for this is Pep Guardiola’s contract extension with the English giants until June 2025. According to reports from Catalonia, Guardiola’s contract stipulated that this clause would be postponed for another season if the Spanish manager extended his contract and stayed at Man City. And this is what the 52-year-old did last November, meaning Haaland’s clause will be extended until 2025. After his historic five-pack in the Champions League against RB Leipzig (7-0), some big bosses were already rubbing their hands – expecting to be able to sign the top striker for the fixed transfer fee in 2024. But that is probably not the case. (NEWS: Legends pay homage to Haaland) That doesn’t mean the 22-year-old Norwegian can’t leave Manchester before 2025, but it does mean that the team that want to sign him will have to negotiate the price directly with City. Among other things, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are said to be interested in Haaland.

I mean, if he wants to ink a deal with Real Madrid and sit out the rest of this season to be safe for 2023/24, I wouldn’t be opposed to that.

Former Bayern Munich prospect Toni Kroos looks set to extend his contract with Real Madrid for one more year:

Toni Kroos’ contract with Real Madrid expires on June 30, 2023 and his future has had royal fans trembling for months. Mundo Deportivo have now reported that his decision appears to have been made. According to sources close to the club, the 33-year-old has already made the decision to extend his expiring contract for another season after meeting Carlo Ancelotti, who convinced him he would continue to be a mainstay of the team. In the current season, the central midfielder has played 35 of the 41 competitive games, scored two goals and provided a total of five assists. In the Merengues squad, Kroos has played the seventh most minutes (2,527) after Vini Jr., Fede Valverde, Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, Antonio Rüdiger and Rodrygo and has impressively demonstrated that he is far from being on the scrap heap. Players and club have not yet officially confirmed anything. Kroos, who played his 400th official game against Espanyol last weekend, is the German-born player who has made the most appearances for Real - ahead of Uli Stielike (308) and Sami Khedira (161). The 31-year-old also won the Champions League four times and the Spanish championship three times with the Royals.

Well...”We’ll do it live, (Bleep) it!”

Bayern Munich will face Manchester City in the Champions League quarterfinals. What would be the great reward if Bayern Munich makes it through that gauntlet? A meeting with the winner of Real Madrid vs. Chelsea FC.

Yikes.

Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this show — “A very special episode” of Bavarian Podcast Works dedicated to the UCL Draw:

My initial reaction to the draw — no one can say Bayern Munich will not have earned it if they make it all the way through.

Why this is a good matchup.

Why this is a bad matchup.

Bayern Munich will get a chance to exorcise the ghost of Pep Guardiola.

Dealing with Erling Haaland will not be easy.

A very, very early prediction on how this might play out (just no score line or concrete call on the tie yet. Time is needed to soak it all in).

Former Bayern Munich prospect Kenan Yildiz could already be looking to leave Juventus due to some “unfulfilled promises.” Benfica is rumored to be interested in the 17-year-old:

News Kenan #Yildiz: The 17 y/o top talent from @juventusfc is seriously considering to leave the club in summer despite of his contract until 2025. Main reason: Unfulfilled promises! Still highly interested: @SLBenfica.

This season (U19): 14 ⚽️/ 6 assists.



This season (U19): 14 ⚽️/ 6 assists.

@SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/v8gyvTV8Xc — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 14, 2023

RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku is on his way to London. An official announcement is all that is missing from the scenario according to Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg:

News #Nkunku: He will definitely join #CFC after this season confirmed. Regardless of Chelseas performance this season. No exit option for the player. It's all done. Long-term contract. Around €60m transfer fee. Official announcement probably after this season.

Beleaguered Real Madrid player Eden Hazard and manager Carlo Ancelotti don’t talk...like at all:

The 115 million man has only made seven appearances, one goal and one assist in all competitions this season. More than disappointing for the gifted Belgian. According to RTBF, the Belgian public broadcaster, his current situation is very tricky, as the 32-year-old revealed in an interview. “There is respect between us. But I won’t say we talk to each other because we don’t talk to each other,” Hazard replied when asked how his relationship with Carlo Ancelotti was. But it shouldn’t be a dig at the Real Italian coach, because “there will always be respect. Even if he doesn’t let me play tomorrow, I have an obligation to have respect for a guy like Carlo Ancelotti.” Despite being out at Los Blancos, the playmaker doesn’t want to leave the Spanish giants: “I’d like to stay. I’ve always said that. I’m just waiting to get out there and prove I can still play football. People doubt, that’s normal. But if it’s up to me, I’ll still be there next year. A transfer is not on the agenda.” Hazard is still under contract in Madrid until 2024 and is expected to earn 23 million euros a year. In the meantime, Ancelotti has also reacted to the latest statements: “Hazard’s statement? He was honest, we don’t talk much but the most important thing is that we respect each other.” The 63-year-old continued: “I can guarantee he can still help us at Real, for sure. Thank you Eden for always being respectful.” A farewell in the summer is not entirely out of the question. “You never know,” Hazard said in conclusion. Since 2019, the Belgian international has only made 73 appearances, seven goals and eleven assists for the Madrilenians. An expensive misunderstanding.

It always amazes me when someone with that much natural talent just hits a wall and stops...permanently.

Bayern Munich is set for a little down time as an international break looms, but there is a ton to talk about with the Bavarians.

Why beat around the bush? Let’s take a look at what’s on tap for this week’s episode of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast: