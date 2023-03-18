Bayern Munich “always Plan A” for Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

When Robert Lewandowski left Bayern Munich for FC Barcelona, his understudy Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was an afterthought to the summer transfer window activity in the expectations of most. Liverpool’s Sadio Mané and Rennes wonderkid Mathys Tel were brought in, at some expense, but it was Choupo who emerged to become the team’s focal point striker.

With that came a period of consternation. Would the 33-year-old Cameroonian international stay, or take the opportunity of his expiring contract to negotiate a move to another big club, say, Manchester United?

In the end, Choupo committed his future to the Bavarians with a one-year extension and a nice bump in pay — and has revealed that Bayern was always the priority. The move has solidified Bayern’s position in the transfer market, with prized Tottenham jewel Harry Kane — always a longshot to move from England — now a luxury item.

“FC Bayern was always plan A for me,” Choupo said for Sky after the recent 2-1 win over Stuttgart (via @iMiaSanMia), in which he scored another goal. “You never know what will happen, but I feel very comfortable at FC Bayern. I think I’ve played a lot in important games too, I always do my best and I always want to be on the pitch from the start.”

Naturally, when Bayern needed a goal to finish off PSG and secure their progression in the Champions League, it was Choupo once again. How many more of these has Le Choup got in store for FC Bayern? Stay tuned!