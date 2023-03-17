 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich prepared to face massive Champions League challenge in Manchester City

UEFA has a monster match-up in the quarterfinals.

FC Bayern München v FC Augsburg - Bundesliga Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

When Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich saw that his squad drew Manchester City in the Champions League quarterfinals, he instantly knew that that his team was going to be walking into an absolute slobberknocker of a tie with the Premier League power.

“It’s definitely one of the most difficult draws. Nevertheless, we are self-confident and I’m personally happy to play against Pep Guardiola after such a long time. Every football fan will look forward to these two games because two top teams will meet,” said Kimmich (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “City have very good individual players paired with a good coach who has a good plan. They have consistently played at the highest level for years. We are also a team with many good individuals. But we have already shown that we work very well as a team and that we also have a top coach. It will be a balanced tie.”

The face-off between the two European powers has fans across the globe salivating at the prospect. For Kimmich, this could be a career-defining tie. If he can solve the puzzle of Pep Guardiola’s possession-based system and boss the midfield, his standing among midfielders worldwide will undoubtedly shoot through the roof.

