Breaking: Germany fails to call up several stars — including a Bayern Munich shocker as new blood reigns supreme

Former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick is using Germany’s upcoming set of friendlies to take a long look at some players who might be part of his team’s next generation.

In doing so, Flick opted to leave quite a few of his regular players, so be prepared when you see this list, you might need to freshen up on your knowledge on young German players:

Attack/Midfield

Mergim Berisha (FC Augsburg)

Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund)

Niclas Füllkrug (Werder Bremen)

Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich)

Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich)

Mario Götze (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Kai Havertz (Chelsea FC)

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Jamal Musiala, Bayern Munich

Felix Nmecha (Wolfsburg)

Kevin Schade, Brentford

Timo Werner (RB Leipzig)

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Defense

Armel Bella-Kotchap (Southampton)

Matthias Ginter (SC Freiburg)

Christian Günter (SC Freiburg)

Thilo Kehrer (Wet Ham United)

David Raum (RB Leipzig)

Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund)

Josha Vagnoman (VfB Stuttgart)

Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund)

Goalkeepers

Marc-André ter Stegen (FC Barcelona)

Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Bernd Leno (Fulham)

Men's head coach Hansi Flick has announced his squad for the upcoming international games pic.twitter.com/6FuoUXiOac — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) March 17, 2023

Berisha, Schade, Vagnoman, and Wolf were, indeed, surprising selections, but if Flick is ever going to take some time to get a look at young players, now would be it.

Notable omissions included:

Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich)

Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich)

Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich — injured)

Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig)

Niklas Süle (Borussia Dortmund)

Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund)

Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund — injured)

Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund — injured)

Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Jonathan Tah, Bayer Leverkusen

Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid)

İlkay Gündoğan (Manchester City)

Lukas Nmecha (Wolfsburg)

Some of those omissions we, of course, planned. Other...not so much.