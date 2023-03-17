Breaking: Bayern Munich draw Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals!

It’s official! Bayern Munich will face Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals this season. It’s a homecoming moment for Joao Cancelo and the first time Pep Guardiola will get a chance to face his former club since moving to England back in 2016.

Whoever wins this game will face the winners of the Real Madrid vs Chelsea tie, and it’s looking like this side of the bracket might determine the overall champion. It’s an absolute stacked competition.

Julian Nagelsmann’s Bayern side have not conceded a single goal in the Champions League so far outside of a momentary lapse in concentration vs Viktoria Plzen. Now they face perhaps one of the scariest strikers in Europe — Erling Haaland, a man who has personally caused Bayern so much misery in recent seasons in the Bundesliga.

Funnily enough, these two teams already faced each other during preseason last year, where City came out as 1-0 winners thanks to a dubious Haaland penalty. Let's hope the result in the Champions League is a little bit different.

Unlike with Villarreal last season, Bayern Munich have been drawn with arguably one of the best teams in the competition. There's no scope to underestimate the opponents this time, everyone knows how good they are. Now it's just a matter of showing up on the day itself and making sure to get the job done. Man City have made it a habit of knocking out German teams from the CL lately maybe Bayern can break that streak.

Here is the rest of the draw:

The first leg will be at the Etihad Stadium with the second leg at the Allianz Arena. Stay tuned for our draw coverage as we bring you all the latest reactions to this draw and more!

