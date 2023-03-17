Karl-Heinz Rummenigge: Bayern Munich should remember Champions League defeat to Villarreal

Bayern Munich are in the quarterfinals of the Champions League! The road to Final will become clear on Friday when the bracket for the quarters and semis is revealed. While we’ve been having fun imagining who those opponents might be, former Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge urged caution.

“There’s no desired draw in the quarterfinals,” Rummenigge emphasized (via @iMiaSanMia). “Nobody probably wants to get Real Madrid or Manchester City. But the other teams also deserve to be where they are now.”

Nobody probably wants to draw Bayern, either — but a physical and counter-attacking team with a stout defense can pose just as much a threat as an expansive, high-powered attack. Bayern would do well to remember what happened last year.

“I always mention the example of Villarreal from last season. You have to be highly focused and play with respect,” Rumenigge added.

Unai Emery’s Villarreal squad surprised Bayern — which had avoided teams like Liverpool in last year’s draw — by playing bravely and aggressively while also shuttering opportunities for Robert Lewandowski & co. And Bayern got hit on the break anyway to conclude their early exit. This year, the Bavarians will need to sharpen up to ensure they have their A game, no matter whom they face.

The Champions League draw takes place on Friday at 7AM EST.