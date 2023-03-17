2023 Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals draw: Live!

Bayern Munich have advanced to the quarter-finals and semi-finals Champions League draw off a 3-0 aggregate win over Paris Saint-Germain.

“We all have big goals,” Jamal Musiala said afterwards (via FCBayern.com). The young German star is one of many players in Julian Nagelsmann’s side who seem to be able to find another gear in UCL games.

Vibes are good in the German Rekordmeister’s camp. Former players such as Didi Hamann have weighed in, too, suggesting that the road to this year’s Final runs through Bavaria, figuratively if not literally.

For now, seven other teams remain: Real Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea FC, Inter Milan, AC Milan, SSC Napoli, and SL Benfica. With no restrictions on the draw outcome, anything can happen. The draw begins at 7am EST today (Friday) — follow along with us in the discussion below as we find out what awaits!