Daily Schmankerl: How serious is FC Barcelona about Bayern Munich’s Joao Cancelo?; Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola hosed Erling Haaland; Eintracht Frankfurt eyeing Bundesliga defender; Frenkie de Jong’s price tag set?; Leon Stach out at Mainz?; and MORE!

FC Barcelona could be ready to ramp up its interest in Bayern Munich defender Joao Cancelo, who is on loan in Germany from Manchester City.

Barca, along with Real Madrid, is among the clubs who have been rumored to be eyeing Cancelo from afar, but if you follow this rumor, you’ll see it is quite an odyssey:

Despite missing out on him during the January transfer window, Barcelona appear to have been given renewed hopes of signing Joao Cancelo in the coming summer. The 28-year-old right-back, who joined Bayern Munich on a loan deal after a falling out at Manchester City, has struggled in his new endeavour. After initially making a good start to his career at Bayern, the defender has fallen out of favor under Julian Nagelsmann. This has led to renewed speculations over his future, with Real Madrid and Barcelona emerging as two potential suitors for the Portuguese international. According to SPORT, Barcelona have even intensified their interest in Cancelo recently. The Catalans are determined to secure a new right-back in the coming summer, with the Manchester City and Portugal star emerging as the ideal option.

Another report captured by Barca Universal also touted the Catalans’ interest in Cancelo, but also stated that the club might need contingency plans in the event the price rises on Cancelo:

There is no doubt that Barcelona are in the market for a new right-back. With Hector Bellerin departing Camp Nou on transfer deadline day in January, there is a dearth of reliable first-choice options in the right-back department. In their attempt to shore up their ranks, Barcelona are reportedly strongly interested in a move for Joao Cancelo. The Portuguese international has endured a difficult start to his life at Bayern Munich and is likely to be available in the summer. However, Barcelona are drawing up contingency plans as well, in case they miss out on Cancelo in the coming summer as the operation is considered very difficult to pull off. According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have identified Thomas Meunier and Diogo Dalot as potential alternatives for Cancelo, whose operation could be tricky due to the club’s financial situation and altercations with the Financial Fair Play regulations.

However, Barca also knows that getting Cancelo will not be easy (Barca Universal):

Over the past week or so, rumours linking Barcelona with a move for Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo, who is currently on loan at Bayern Munich, have been gathering steam. The 28-year-old was on the Blaugrana’s agenda during the winter window, but Financial Fair Play problems stopped the operation and he ended up joining Bayern on loan until the end of the season with a €70 million buy option. According to Gabriel Sans of Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona see the operation to sign Cancelo from Manchester City in the upcoming summer window as ‘very difficult’. The big concern for the Catalan giants is that Manchester City will likely demand a big transfer fee for the 28-year-old right-back, considering that his contract with the club runs until the summer of 2027. A loan fee would also be possibly out of their reach.

Finally, The Hard Tackle captured a report from AS that states that FC Barcelona is “out” on Cancelo:

Barcelona will not sign Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo, whose market value is €70 million, in the summer transfer window. According to a report by Javi Miguel of AS, Joao Cancelo is not a viable target for Barcelona due to the finances involved. The Blaugrana cannot afford to pay €70 million to secure the services of the Manchester City defender. And they will focus on signing a cost-effective alternative in the summer transfer window.

That was quite the ride.

Why is Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola the way he is? With Erling Haaland needing one goal with 30 minutes to play against RB Leipzig in the UCL, Guardiola yanked Haaland from the match as he was on the verge of history.

I’m not going to lie, my first thought when Haaland was removed was not that Guardiola was trying to keep Haaland fresh, but that he was protecting Lionel Messi’s name (Messi scored five goals against Bayer Leverkusen back in 2012).

I know, I know, there goes Chuck throwing his tinfoil hat on…AGAIN! Really, though, I wanted to see Haaland go for the record (who wouldn’t?) and the big Norwegian wanted to make a run at it as well.

“I’ve told Pep Guardiola when I went off: ‘I would love to score a double hat-trick!’. But what can I do? I really love this competition, I love the Champions League,” Haaland said (as captured by Fabrizio Romano on Twitter).

Guardiola explained it this way.

“I know Haaland equaled Messi’s record, of course I remember! It’s incredible he did it in 60 minutes,” Guardiola told Sky. “Erling is young... he has an incentive of beating Messi’s record in the future. If he’d have achieved that at 22, he would be bored in his future! Haaland has unbelievable mentality. We’re so happy with this boy. We didn’t know him [before the signing] but Erling is always happy, always funny, he’s nice with his teammates. No one can compete with Erling, if we speak using the numbers.”

Lame Pep...lame.

Bayern Munich is set for a little down time as an international break looms, but there is a ton to talk about with the Bavarians.

Why beat around the bush? Let’s take a look at what’s on tap for this week’s episode of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast:

Some programming notes.

A preview Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen.

Why this international break is needed for Bayern Munich (as long as the boys can avoid injuries).

Erling Haaland’s monster performance in the Champions League and reminiscing about his meeting with Bayern Munich last spring.

Joao Cancelo’s time at Bayern Munich could be short-lived.

A quick look at Bayern Munich’s toughest potential matchups in the Champions League.

Let’s do it live! F*ck it! Bayern Munich should absolutely play a back three moving forward.

Bayern Munich stars Joshua Kimmich, Kingsley Coman, and Dayot Upamecano we’re named to WhoScored.com’s Champions League Team of the Round:

VfB Stuttgart center-back Konstantinos Mavropanos is reportedly on the transfer radar of Eintracht Frankfurt. The speedy, big man has been opening eyes over the the last two seasons in the Bundesliga:

In this flagship episode of Bavarian Podcast Works, Schnitzel and Fergus discuss:

Our thoughts on potential ties with AC Milan, Benfica or Chelsea

Predictions of this week’s Champions League matchups

Why Real Madrid and not Manchester City are Bayern’s toughest opponents

Nagelsmann’s tactical flexibility and whether this is an advantage for Bayern

Why Bayern should be favourites regardless of who the outcome of the Champions League draw

Mainz 05 star Leon Stach was linked to a move to Liverpool FC and while that might not really be happening, it does appear that Stach could be seeking another club:

Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, and Borussia Mönchengladbach are all keeping a close eye on Stach:

If Manchester United or Chelsea FC want to bring on Frenkie de Jong from FC Barcelona, they’ll have to pay about €80 million per this report:

Barcelona would be willing to part ways with Frenkie de Jong this summer, but would command a fee of nearly €80m in order to help with their financial woes. The Dutchman is a long-term target of Manchester United, while Chelsea are also interested.

According to journalist Gerard Romero, FC Barcelona would look to bring on Manchester City midfielder and Germany international İlkay Gündoğan to replace De Jong.