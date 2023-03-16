Off the Crossbar: Bayern Munich unveils frozen pizza

When we talk about Bayern Munich, it’s always about the club’s history, success, and club legends like Gerd Müller, his namesake Thomas Müller, Sepp Maier, Manuel Neuer, and others; it’s all football related. Remember those graphics by GOAL that shows Bayern’s crest eating the logo of the team they just beat? Well, what if I told you that you could eat Bayern itself…in the form of their own line of pizzas.

According to Tz, the Bavarians have just released a limited edition of frozen pizzas in European supermarkets; fans will feel twice as satisfied after Bayern wins. The packaging that the pizza comes in has four different designs, so it’s kind of a collector’s item too.

The pizza is called “5-star Salami Pizza”, referencing the 32 league titles that Bayern won throughout their history which earned them their fifth star above the crest (3, 5, 10, 20, and 30 titles give you 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 stars respectively). Pricing starts at 3.99 euros.

Staying true to Bayern colors, the pizza is red and white with toppings of pepperoni, salami, mozzarella, Gouda, Grana Padano, and marinated semi-dried tomatoes on a wheat flour base. Fans have reacted to the bizarre stunt by the club: some asked if it contained meat loaf (which is popular in Munich), telling their significant other that they cooked Bayern pizza, and saying that the pizza tastes twice as good in Munich due to its ties with the club.

This was made possible with the help of Berlin-based company “Pizzatainement” who are known for mixing pop culture with pizza to make a frankly unusual tandem. One such product they sold before was the “Super Mario Pizza”. Bayern have also charged 400 euros for the 123rd anniversary retro tracksuit they released on a limited basis.

This isn’t the first time that pizza and football mixed. If you remember, Frankfurt-based pizza parlor Pizza Wolke sold pizzas with the name “Champignons League” (champignons being the French word for mushroom), which sounds awfully similar to UEFA’s premier club competition. This prompted the footballing body to file a complaint but decided to drop it in the end.