Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 36 — A preview of Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen; Bayern should play a back three moving forward; Bayern’s toughest potential UCL opponents; Erling Haaland’s monster effort; and MORE!

Bayern Munich is set for a little down time as an international break looms, but there is a ton to talk about with the Bavarians.

Why beat around the bush? Let’s take a look at what’s on tap for this week’s episode of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast:

Some programming notes.

A preview Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen.

Why this international break is needed for Bayern Munich (as long as the boys can avoid injuries).

Erling Haaland’s monster performance in the Champions League and reminiscing about his meeting with Bayern Munich last spring.

Joao Cancelo’s time at Bayern Munich could be short-lived.

A quick look at Bayern Munich’s toughest potential matchups in the Champions League.

Let’s do it live! F*ck it! Bayern Munich should absolutely play a back three moving forward.

