Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 36 — A preview of Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen; Bayern should play a back three moving forward; Bayern’s toughest potential UCL opponents; Erling Haaland’s monster effort; and MORE!

Bayern Munich has a lot going on right now.

FC Bayern München v FC Augsburg - Bundesliga Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

Bayern Munich is set for a little down time as an international break looms, but there is a ton to talk about with the Bavarians.

Why beat around the bush? Let’s take a look at what’s on tap for this week’s episode of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast:

  • Some programming notes.
  • A preview Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen.
  • Why this international break is needed for Bayern Munich (as long as the boys can avoid injuries).
  • Erling Haaland’s monster performance in the Champions League and reminiscing about his meeting with Bayern Munich last spring.
  • Joao Cancelo’s time at Bayern Munich could be short-lived.
  • A quick look at Bayern Munich’s toughest potential matchups in the Champions League.
  • Let’s do it live! F*ck it! Bayern Munich should absolutely play a back three moving forward.

