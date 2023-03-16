Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 36 — A preview of Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen; Bayern should play a back three moving forward; Bayern’s toughest potential UCL opponents; Erling Haaland’s monster effort; and MORE!

Bayern Munich is set for a little down time as an international break looms, but there is a ton to talk about with the Bavarians.
Why beat around the bush? Let’s take a look at what’s on tap for this week’s episode of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast:
- Some programming notes.
- A preview Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen.
- Why this international break is needed for Bayern Munich (as long as the boys can avoid injuries).
- Erling Haaland’s monster performance in the Champions League and reminiscing about his meeting with Bayern Munich last spring.
- Joao Cancelo’s time at Bayern Munich could be short-lived.
- A quick look at Bayern Munich’s toughest potential matchups in the Champions League.
- Let’s do it live! F*ck it! Bayern Munich should absolutely play a back three moving forward.
Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.
Loading comments...