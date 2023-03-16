 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Lothar Matthäus says Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Man City’s Erling Haaland are intgeral to UCL chances

Who will give Bayern Munich the stiffest test in the UCL?

Manchester City v RB Leipzig: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Bayern Munich’s impressive run has Lothar Matthäus believing in the club’s Champions League chances.

In fact, the Bayern Munich and Germany legend thinks that Real Madrid is actually a tougher draw than Manchester City (as detailed here — insert Tom’s link).

One area where Matthäus thinks Manchester City will hold an advantage, however, is at striker where Erling Haaland is viewed as being more impactful than Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, but the pundit says that both players are vital to their team’s success.

“Of course you can’t compare the two. He (Choupo) belongs to the older generation. But you can see with him that experience also plays an important role. Choupo-Moting’s position is just as important for Bayern as the other top strikers are for their clubs,” Matthäus said.

If Bayern Munich somehow draws Manchester City, it will at least have a book on how to deal with the Norwegian juggernaut.

