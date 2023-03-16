Back in Black: Bayern Munich’s leaked away kit for 2023/24

According to leaks from Footy Headlines, Bayern Munich are opting for a dark look once again next season. The trusted leaks would mean yet another black-focused kit for the club. A seemingly increasing pattern in recent years. These don’t follow Bayern’s historic branding but some of the black kits have been fan favorites in recent years.

Bayern's 2023/24 away shirt will combine black with 'lavender-ish silver' logos. The picture below represents a prediction [@Footy_Headlines] pic.twitter.com/OvdwHSLkj7 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 13, 2023

On the other hand, some of these kits have been horrendous, at least in my opinion. The 2019/20 black and red kit looks like it was meant for a racing team, rather than the Bavarians. However, Bayern’s 2022/23 third kit has been one of the cleanest kits in years.

This rumored kit isn’t black and red though. It appears to be a very plain kit with the only accent striping on the shoulder in a “lavender-ish silver” color. Not what I was expecting, to say the least. What are your thoughts on the leak? Let us know in the comments!