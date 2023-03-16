 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Back in Black: Bayern Munich’s leaked away kit for 2023/24

Bayern Munich are rumored to be heading for another black away kit next season.

By Jack Laushway
Atletico Madrid v FC Bayern Muenchen: Group A - UEFA Champions League Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

According to leaks from Footy Headlines, Bayern Munich are opting for a dark look once again next season. The trusted leaks would mean yet another black-focused kit for the club. A seemingly increasing pattern in recent years. These don’t follow Bayern’s historic branding but some of the black kits have been fan favorites in recent years.

On the other hand, some of these kits have been horrendous, at least in my opinion. The 2019/20 black and red kit looks like it was meant for a racing team, rather than the Bavarians. However, Bayern’s 2022/23 third kit has been one of the cleanest kits in years.

This rumored kit isn’t black and red though. It appears to be a very plain kit with the only accent striping on the shoulder in a “lavender-ish silver” color. Not what I was expecting, to say the least. What are your thoughts on the leak? Let us know in the comments!

