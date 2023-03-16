Bayern Munich 2022/23 Champions League quarter-finals draw

The quarter-finals Champions League draw will take place on Friday, March 17th at 7am EST. Eight teams now remain in addition to Bayern Munich: Real Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea FC, Inter Milan, AC Milan, SSC Napoli, and SL Benfica. That makes two teams from England, three from Italy, and one each from Spain, Germany, and Portugal.

Julian Nagelsmann will be eager to get out of this round after exiting here last year to Villarreal. That memory should serve as a cautionary tale — the ‘easier’ opponents may be anything but. In football’s most prestigious tournament, every side at this stage can be expected to be up to the task and amped for the challenge. Thomas Müller & co. can’t afford to go easy or rest on their laurels.

As Bayern Munich wait to find out who their next Champions League foes will be, stay tuned with Bavarian Football Works for all the latest updates, discussions, and reactions!