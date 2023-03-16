Bayern Munich extends Bayern II players Fust and Krätzig until 2025

Two members of Bayern Munich’s second team will remain at the club for the foreseeable future. The FC Bayern Campus announced on social media Tuesday that Frans Krätzig and Leon Fust had both signed contract extensions until 2025 (FCBayern.com).

The sporting director of the Campus, Halil Altintop, stated, “Frans and Leon have already been playing for our youth teams for several years and are currently regular members of our amateur squad. Frans played completely convincingly at left-back in the last few games, an unusual position for him, and Leon has also repeatedly shown his potential in his games. We are glad that they will take the next steps in their development with us and are eagerly anticipating their subsequent journey.”

Krätzig, normally a starting central midfielder, has indeed played left-back for the full 90 minutes of his last three games for Bayern II. Not unrelated to Krätzig’s position, Fust was the starting left-back for Bayern II in late September and early October, but recently has been unavailable because of a lingering knee injury.