Daily Schmankerl: Arsenal urged to get Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka; Marcel Sabitzer returns to Manchester United training; Lionel Messi’s future at FC Barcelona or Al Hilal?; PSG eyeing Zinedine Zidane?; Chelsea, United want BVB star; and MORE!

Noted pundit — and Arsenal FC legend — Ian Wright is calling for the club to make a run at Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka:

Speaking on the Wrighty’s House Podcast, Ian Wright has been discussing the idea of top players now wanting to sign for Arsenal and Leon Goretzka. The Bayern Munich midfielder is one of the world’s premier players in his position, and while he’s a star for Bayern Munich right now, Wright believes that the 28-year-old could be tempted into a move to the Emirates as the project being built in north London is very intriguing. Wright ways he would love Goretzka to join the Gunners, and he and his co-host suggested him as a potential signing. Wright urged his former club to get Goretzka. “In respects of that, with the Champions League and the fact that you know you’re going to earn good money on the deal, there’s enough to entice a top player to come,” Wright said. “Goretzka,” Wright’s co-host suggested. “Oh my god, Goretzka, go and get him. You can’t tell that that player wouldn’t look at what Arsenal are doing and not fancy that. You can’t tell me that, no way, they would all be intrigued. If it comes to a point where money is a problem then it’s not the right person for the dressing room. You have to make sure that the player Arsenal want to attract is experienced and of the same mind,” Wright said.

There is zero indication that either Goretzka or Bayern Munich is looking for a move, but Konrad Laimer will be joining Bayern Munich next summer and Julian Nagelsmann figures to run a back three system that will only feature two central midfielders. The pecking order would figure to be Joshua Kimmich then Goretzka then Laimer, with Ryan Gravenberch watching from the fourth spot. It is widely assumed that Bayern Munich will sell Marcel Sabitzer during the summer as well. Sabizter is currently on loan with Manchester United (see below for an update on his status).

Whether or not Bayern Munich’s depth chart actually plays out that way remains to be seen, but this was a very weird suggestion from Wright nonetheless. It does not seem like Bayern Munich would even entertain a sale of Goretzka at this point.

Bayern Munich loanee Marcel Sabitzer seems to have recovered from his injury and has returned to training with Manchester United:

Marcel Sabitzer returned to Manchester United training after a lay-off with injury. United are short in midfield with Casemiro set to serve a four-game ban following his red card against Southampton at the weekend. The Brazilian can play in the Europa League, however, when United face Real Betis in the second leg of their last-16 tie on Thursday. Sabitzer missed the first leg and the draw with Southampton but was spotted at Carrington on Wednesday morning before the squad fly to Spain.

FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi might be getting close to a reunion:

Will Lionel Messi return to FC Barcelona at the end of his career? After recently confirming that Barca boss Joan Laporta has met with Messi’s father and agent Jorge, the Catalan daily El Nacional now reports that there is already a curious plan in place for the homecoming of the prodigal son , whose contract with PSG ended in summer expires. Accordingly, the game of honor for Messi mentioned by Laporta could become part of the deal. The offer, which Messi is said to have already been made, consists of a two-year contract with a mini salary so as not to strain Barca’s bloated salary budget, which has been causing problems for months. To compensate for this, Messi should receive all the earnings from the honorary game. Would he really go for it?

Things might be a little more complicated per journalist Rudy Galleti, though, as Messi is — allegedly — the recipient of a monster offer from Al Hilal:

️ After the positive last meeting between #AlHilal and #Messi, now the club is set to formalize the official proposal to the .



As told, the bid (ca. $400/year) will double #CR7's salary. Ministry of Sports will support the talks to facilitate closing the deal. ⚽ pic.twitter.com/0IvMbL9Hvo — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) March 15, 2023

Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic touched on where things stand with star midfielder Jude Bellingham:

What’s next for Jude Bellingham after the current season? The Borussia Dortmund star and leader is one of the most sought-after players in Europe. Interested parties are queuing up for the 19-year-old. Before the derby at FC Schalke 04, BVB coach Edin Terzic spoke about the future of his protégé. “Back then, when he decided for us, it wasn’t like we were the only option, but almost every Premier League club and half of Europe was after him,” he revealed about the commitment to Sky . Nevertheless, Bellingham chose Dortmund in 2020 “because it is not only good for us, but we are also good for him.” Terzic emphasized that the Englishman has taken on a leadership role at BVB and that this is not a matter of course at this age. “He’s captained the team quite a lot now and that’s what’s extremely important, that our top performers are often players who are under 20,” the coach clarified. He added: “I don’t know how many top clubs in Europe that play regularly in the Champions League can offer that to young players to be able to get better.” We have that at the moment so he likes it with us and we like that he’s with us.” Bellingham’s contract in Dortmund runs until 2025. The midfielder has played 122 games for the black and yellow since 2020. He scored 20 goals and provided 24 assists.

Paris Saint-Germain could be looking at Zinedine Zidane to replace Christophe Galtier:

PSG are ready to bring in Zinedine Zidane to replace manager Christophe Galtier and the former Real Madrid boss would look to make Paul Pogba his first signing. In exchange, Zidane would be prepared to offer Marco Verratti to Juventus.

It looks like Chelsea FC and Manchester United are both interested in Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel:

Chelsea and ManUnited both interested in Dortmund‘s Gregor Kobel. They have met with an agent of the Swiss goalkeeper. The 25yo has contract til 2026, no release clause. He wants to stay at least one more year with #BVB. The Bundesliga side has no intention to sell. ⚫️ @SPORT1 — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) March 14, 2023

Kobel was rumored to also be on Bayern Munich’s radar, but it is unclear if the Bavarians will get serious about that any time soon.