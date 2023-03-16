Manuel Neuer has a good relationship with Yann Sommer at Bayern Munich

Manuel Neuer is working his way back to fitness following his horrific injury in December, which was followed by the arrival of Yann Sommer and the dismissal of Toni Tapalović. The latter didn’t sit well with the 36-year-old captain and temporarily went to war with Bayern Munich but has since made up. Things are now looking more positive for Neuer in Bavaria.

Abendzeitung journo Maximilian Koch (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia) revealed that Neuer is linking up well with Sommer and that they see and speak with each other daily. Not only that, Neuer also has good contact with new goalkeeping coach Michael Rechner, wants to move on from Toni Tapalović’s dismissal, and look ahead.

Der Kapitän is optimistic that his comeback plan will work out, with the goal of linking up with the rest of the team in the summer in sight. He’ll also be preparing for his return in July, beginning with individual training as soon as he is physically capable of doing so.