Bayern Munich phenom Paul Wanner to take time in choosing between Germany and Austria

According to a report from kicker (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich phenom Paul Wanner is going to slow-play his decision-making process for international play.

Eligible for both Germany and Austria, the 17-year-old has been heavily courted by Austria manager/influencer Ralf Rangnick, but the youngster is going to take his time with such an important decision.

In fact, Wanner is reportedly going to wait until he becomes “an established, first team player” before making the call:

Despite pressure from Austria, Paul Wanner wants to take his time and will not make a decision over his international future until he becomes an established, first team player at club level. Until then, Wanner will play for Germany’s youth teams, starting with the U-18s.

With very little prospect of breaking into Bayern Munich’s star-studded lineup any time soon, Wanner is rumored to be a candidate to be sent out on loan next season. Bundesliga, and 2. Bundesliga clubs are considered to be ideal for Wanner, but Red Bull Salzburg could also be in play.

Regardless, the crafty attacker, who was rumored to be leaning toward Rangnick’s squad, will not be in a rush to choose between Germany and Austria, even if both sides start to apply some pressure on him to commit.