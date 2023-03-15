Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies wants stability through 2026 World Cup

According to a report from kicker journalist Frank Linkesch (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich star left-back Alphonso Davies is looking for stability with his next contract.

In fact, the Canadian has allegedly eyed staying with Bayern Munich through the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada:

Bayern held initial contract talks with Alphonso Davies’ reps. The talks were met with approval from the Canadian. With the 2026 World Cup in his country expected to be a career highlight for him, Davies wants to stay in his usual environment at least until then.

If true, it would seem to indicate that Davies would seek a one-year or two “-year extension to his current deal, which ends in 2025.

While Davies has not given any public indication that he would like to move on from Bayern Munich, clubs like Real Madrid and Liverpool have been very loosely linked to making a push to sign Davies.

If Linkesch’s information is accurate, those clubs — or any other interested parties — would have to wait until 2026 or 2027 to try and get the Canadian star.