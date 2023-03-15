Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich expecting easy talks with Lucas Hernandez; Real Madrid wants Joao Cancelo; Chelsea out on Marcus Thuram; Manchester United’s Harry Maguire to PSG?; Liverpool, Manchester City battling for FC Barcelona’s Gavi?; and MORE!

Contract talks between Bayern Munich and injured defender Lucas Hernandez are expected to advance quickly once the two sides sit down to discuss the future per Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg.

Hernandez, who is in the midst of a somewhat remarkable comeback from an ACL injury, appears to be set on playing out his next contract term:

Positive talks took place between Bayern and Lucas Hernández’s management. Things could now go quickly for the Frenchman to sign a new long-term deal at FC Bayern.

While the contract news is certainly going to be well-received by Bayern Munich fans, I am astounded that Hernandez is eyeing a comeback this season. It seems...way too quick of a recovery and rushed.

At this stage, I’d feel way more comfortable with him just getting healthy for the 2023/24 season than expediting his rehab and recovery to come back this season.

While Bayern Munich appears to be very unsure about spending the money required to procure Manchester City loanee Joao Cancelo on a permanent basis, Real Madrid could be readying itself to make a move for the offensive-minded defender:

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Portuguese international defender Joao Cancelo, valued at €70 million by Manchester City, this summer. According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Joao Cancelo is the subject of interest from Real Madrid. The reigning La Liga champions want to bolster their right-back options in the summer transfer window. And the Portuguese international, valued at €70 million by Manchester City, has emerged as a target. While Bayern Munich might not pay €70 million to sign the Portuguese international, Real Madrid can. But the Merengues might face stiff competition in the race to secure his services, with Barcelona also interested. And it will be interesting to see what the future has in store for the player.

According to The Athletic (via A Stamford Bridge Too Far), Manchester City is already looking at roster replacements for Cancelo and has Chelsea FC’s Ben Chilwell on its radar:

According to The Athletic (h/t Football.London), Manchester City hold a genuine interest in making a move for Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell after the departure of Joao Cancelo. We all know that the Premier League champions were interested in Chilwell even before Chelsea signed him from Leicester City in the summer of 2020.

The one-time hot market for Borussia Monchengladbach attacker Marcus Thuram has cooled according to Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg.

At one point, Chelsea was very interested in Thuram, but now it appears the London club has moved on:

News #Thuram: He still wants to leave Gladbach as a free agent in summer. Bayern is still not interested in signing him. Understand that #CFC is also not interested. Thuram and Chelsea is not hot.

This season: 25 matches/ 14 ⚽️/ 4 assists.



— Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 14, 2023

Plettenberg also went to detail that Chelsea has moved on:

Update #Thuram: Important to mention that Chelsea was really interested in winter and has considered a potential move as reported. Now they have other plans on that position.

What a week for Bayern Munich, huh?

The Bavarians took care of business domestically and in Europe and might have gotten over the hump from being a really good team to a great team in the process.

Let’s take a look at what is on tap for this week’s episode:

A preview on Bayern Munich’s upcoming Bundesliga match vs. FC Augsburg and why the squad needs to avoid a letdown.

Some thoughts on Bayern Munich’s massive win over Paris Saint-Germain and what that means moving forward, including the stellar defensive showing, the dominant midfield, and how the attack is finally settling in. All that said, where does this leave Sadio Mané, Leroy Sané, and Serge Gnabry?

The latest details on the contract situations of Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernandez, Sané, and Gnabry.

Bayern Munich might have already made the decision to let Manchester City loanee Joao Cancelo leave at the end of his loan.

Benjamin Pavard, Joao Cancelo, and Leroy Sané were all recognized for their efforts by WhoScored.com and were named to Europe’s Top 5 Leagues Team of the Week:

Europe's Top 5 Leagues Team of the Week pic.twitter.com/CZsrEfvvNx — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 14, 2023

Could Manchester United defender Harry Maguire be headed to Paris Saint-Germain? At least one report is pointing that direction;

Paris Saint-Germain are considering a shock £50m move for Man Utd centre-back Harry Maguire, who is free to leave Old Trafford.

Liverpool FC could be set to take advantage of some faulty bookkeeping by FC Barcelona. If Gavi really does become available (like really available), Jurgen Klopp seems set to act quickly:

Liverpool could sign Gavi for free due to his registration issues at Barcelona, according to the Times pic.twitter.com/g0eQLmSNFw — Football Transfers (@Transfersdotcom) March 14, 2023

The Times also is reporting that Manchester City could get in the action as well:

Liverpool and Manchester City are keeping an eye on an increasingly messy situation surrounding the Barcelona midfielder Gavi, who could become available on a free transfer because of a dispute over whether the Spanish club can afford to register the 18-year-old. Gavi is one of the world’s most talented young players and is seen by Barcelona as essential to the future as they continue to rebuild under Xavi Hernández after a number of high-profile departures. Gavi and his fellow central midfielder, Pedri, have long been viewed as the natural successors to Xavi and Andrés Iniesta at the club.

Bayern Munich was also rumored to have interest in the youngster as well, but there is no word on if the Bavarians would engage in any potential bidding.

