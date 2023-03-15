Bundesliga Watch: Chelsea keeping close tabs on RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai

At one point, Bayern Munich was considered one of the frontrunners to land Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Hungarian star eventually signed with RB Leipzig, where he has established himself as one of the Bundesliga’s best players.

Now, of course, the vultures are circling overhead in Leipzig — just like they are for center-back Josko Gvardiol.

Specifically, Chelsea FC is watching Szoboszlai closely per Caught Offside:

Chelsea technical director Christopher Vivell is a big fan of RB Leipzig star Dominik Szoboszlai, who has spoken to his old teammate Erling Haaland about life in England. The pair were together at Red Bull Salzburg, and one imagines there’s every chance that Szoboszlai’s talent will soon mean he also earns himself a move to a big Premier League club. According to Ben Jacobs in his exclusive weekly column for Caught Offside, Chelsea chief Vivell is an admirer of the Hungary international, though it’s not immediately clear where he fits in Graham Potter’s squad.

Chelsea, who has had a proclivity for overloading its attacking depth chart, however, might not necessarily have room for Szoboszlai on its roster:

The Blues only recently signed Mykhaylo Mudryk for big money, while promising youngster Noni Madueke also joined in January, so there probably isn’t room for Szoboszlai right now.

Journalist Ben Jacobs had this to say about Chelsea’s interest in the Hungarian:

“Dominik Szoboszlai has been periodically linked with a variety of top Premier League clubs. Chelsea are the latest,” Jacobs said. “And it’s true they have sent scouts to watch him. Chelsea’s technical director Christopher Vivell is a big fan and knows him well from his own time at Leipzig. There’s no guarantee Leipzig will sell this summer unless the release clause is triggered. Szoboszlai is contracted until 2026. Chelsea also have to work out where he fits. “Fortunately, Szoboszlai is extremely versatile. But adding a playmaker or attacking midfielder isn’t exactly Chelsea’s top priority given how many options they have in this area. And the fact Szoboszlai can play left-wing doesn’t help either given Mykhaylo Mudryk only just arrived in January and Raheem Sterling is committed to Chelsea and deemed very important to the project.”

Whatever happens, one thing is certain, RB Leipzig continues to be a proving ground for many players — and the European powers have not let that go unnoticed.