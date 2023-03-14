The Bayern Munich Offside: Sadio Mané leads Bundesliga for disallowed goals

Bayern Munich and Senegal attacker Sadio Mané has a knack for scoring goals and had a good start to life in the Bundesliga. Some of the goals he scores count, some don’t. If you’ve been following Bayern, you would know that Mané has a rather unusual penchant for scoring goals only to be chalked off by the linesman due to the 30-year-old straying offside. It’s concerning because Sadio leads the Bundesliga for most disallowed goals…more than the number of goals he scored.

According to Sport1, Mané has now scored seven offside goals compared to the six that counted. How insane is that? Mané has scored five offside goals against FC Augsburg alone this season, with the other two being against Borussia Mönchengladbach and VfL Wolfsburg.

In terms of times being caught offside regardless of goals, he has been flagged 18 times and sits fourth behind Niclas Füllkrug, Simon Terodde, and Randal Kolo Muani. Mané has played only 1038 minutes this season, meaning he gets flagged offside every 58 minutes. It’s like if Kingsley Coman’s Champions League winning goal in 2020 was disallowed.