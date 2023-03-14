Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala, Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz eyed as tandem for Germany

When it was released that Germany coach Hansi Flick was not going to call Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller and Manchester City’s İlkay Gündoğan for the next international it did not come as a surprise as both veteran players could use a break.

However, this also gave Flick a chance to toy around with how to use some of Germany’s top youngsters — including Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala, Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz.

“I don’t want to praise players like Wirtz and Musiala too much publicly, and both of them still have things they can do better. But of course, I’m extremely happy with how Flo is playing at Leverkusen,” Flick told Süddeutsche Zeitung (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I have the impression that he is an even better player than before his long injury. We all know he can play smart passes and make the game quicker - but the fact he’s dribbling regularly and getting past players in 1v1 is a new quality.”

This should be viewed as an exciting opportunity to get a quick look at what could be the future of Germany’s offense. Both Musiala and Wirtz are relentless attackers, who use their speed, guile, and silky moves to create offense.

That sounds, pretty good, eh?