 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
New Podcast Alert Check out our latest Flagship Podcast!

Filed under:

Report: Red Bull Salzburg emerges as a favorite for Bayern Munich youngster Paul Wanner’s loan destination

The Bayern Munich youngster’s future is becoming more clear.

By CSmith1919
/ new
FBL-EUR-C1-BAYERN MUNICH-PSG Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images

According to a report from Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich’s plan for phenom Paul Wanner is starting to shape up.

It was rumored that Bayern Munich was seeking trade partners within the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga, but it was unclear exactly where Wanner might land on a loan.

Per Plettenberg, it might not be Germany’s Bundesliga at all — instead, Wanner could be headed to Austria (and not just for international play):

News #Wanner: Plans and ideas about a loan in summer. In the best case, within the Bundesliga or with a top club in the German 2. Bundesliga. Salzburg could also become an option. Bayern bosses are open for a loan but early stage. Rising talent. 17-years-old!

Red Bull Salzburg has become a terrific proving ground for several young talents over the years and it would certainly be an excellent place for Wanner to develop in quality league.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works