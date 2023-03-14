Report: Red Bull Salzburg emerges as a favorite for Bayern Munich youngster Paul Wanner’s loan destination

According to a report from Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich’s plan for phenom Paul Wanner is starting to shape up.

It was rumored that Bayern Munich was seeking trade partners within the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga, but it was unclear exactly where Wanner might land on a loan.

Per Plettenberg, it might not be Germany’s Bundesliga at all — instead, Wanner could be headed to Austria (and not just for international play):

News #Wanner: Plans and ideas about a loan in summer. In the best case, within the Bundesliga or with a top club in the German 2. Bundesliga. Salzburg could also become an option. Bayern bosses are open for a loan but early stage. Rising talent. 17-years-old!

Red Bull Salzburg has become a terrific proving ground for several young talents over the years and it would certainly be an excellent place for Wanner to develop in quality league.