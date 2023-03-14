 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
CHOCO-LOT: Bayern Munich’s Yann Sommer fulfills promise, delivers 700 kg of Swiss chocolate to Matthijs de Ligt

Beware of a bandit wearing Black and Yellow seeking to hijack this truck!

By CSmith1919
FC Bayern München v Paris Saint-Germain: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images

If there is one thing that Bayern Munich goalkeeper Yann Sommer has proven to be (besides a terrific goalkeeper), he is a man of his word.

When the former Borussia Mönchengladbach goalkeeper promised Matthijs de Ligt a truckload of Swiss chocolate for his goal-line clearance against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, he was not joking around.

Earlier today, Sommer delivered on that promise, but De Ligt won’t eat all 700 kg of the shipment by himself. Sommer and De Ligt donated the Kägi brand chocolate to the “Münchner Tafel” charity in Munich:

Münchner Tafel representative Steffen Horak was shocked to see such a large donation heading his way and did not know much aside of the fact that it was coming from Bayern Munich.

“We didn’t know exactly what was behind it — just that it came from FC Bayern. The chocolate is going into our regular distribution this week and we’ll make sure all of our 28 dispensaries get some,” Tafel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

There was a little part of me hoping to see De Ligt wolfing down boxes of chocolate, but this outcome isn’t so bad, eh?

