CHOCO-LOT: Bayern Munich’s Yann Sommer fulfills promise, delivers 700 kg of Swiss chocolate to Matthijs de Ligt

If there is one thing that Bayern Munich goalkeeper Yann Sommer has proven to be (besides a terrific goalkeeper), he is a man of his word.

When the former Borussia Mönchengladbach goalkeeper promised Matthijs de Ligt a truckload of Swiss chocolate for his goal-line clearance against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, he was not joking around.

Earlier today, Sommer delivered on that promise, but De Ligt won’t eat all 700 kg of the shipment by himself. Sommer and De Ligt donated the Kägi brand chocolate to the “Münchner Tafel” charity in Munich:

Yann Sommer kept his promise and brought a truck with 700kg of chocolate bars from Swiss manufacturer Kägi to Munich. But instead of sending it to Matthijs de Ligt, the chocolate was donated 'Münchner Tafel', a charity in Munich [@tzmuenchen] Kägi pic.twitter.com/XXgFELzrJg — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 14, 2023

Münchner Tafel representative Steffen Horak was shocked to see such a large donation heading his way and did not know much aside of the fact that it was coming from Bayern Munich.

“We didn’t know exactly what was behind it — just that it came from FC Bayern. The chocolate is going into our regular distribution this week and we’ll make sure all of our 28 dispensaries get some,” Tafel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

There was a little part of me hoping to see De Ligt wolfing down boxes of chocolate, but this outcome isn’t so bad, eh?