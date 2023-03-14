SSC Napoli’s Victor Osimhen too expensive for Bayern Munich

SSC Napoli’s Victor Osimhen is having the season of his career right now as Luciano Spalletti’s side are on the verge of winning their first Scudetto in over 30 years. They’re also well poised to advance to the Champions League quarterfinals and Osimhen has been the main man up front in Napoli’s blistering attack.

So far this season, the Nigerian striker has bagged a total of 21 goals and 5 assists from 27 appearances across all competitions, and that’s even with having missed a handful of matches earlier in the season due to a thigh injury. He’s Napoli’s leading goal scorer across all competitions with the next highest goals tally belonging to Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has a total of 13 goals and 13 assists across all competitions.

Without question, Osimhen is one of Europe’s most highly sought after strikers on the market with how well he’s performing this season. His current contract with Napoli runs through June 2025, but there will surely be a bevvy of clubs going in for his signature. He’d been recommended to Bayern Munich during last summer’s transfer window by former Nigeria national team manager Gernot Rohr. He felt that Osimhen would be a decent replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who had made it clear by that point he’d be leaving Bayern for Barcelona.

Per new information from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Bayern is currently following the continued development of Osimhen, but the player would be far too expensive to be a serious topic of discussion. His current market value on Transfermarkt is 70-million euros, but Napoli would more than likely require a fee of over 100-million euros to sign him. Since he has a little over two years left on his contract, they would not want to let him go for anything less than their own asking price and valuation.

Plettenberg also reports that Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and Manchester United are all interested in signing him. Even Manchester City had made inquiries about him, but they already have star striker Erling Haaland and World Cup winner Julian Alvarez in their ranks under Pep Guardiola.