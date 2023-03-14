Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry speaks out on the criticism

Bayern Munich wingers Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sané have been the subject of intense scrutiny lately. As highly-paid stars who aren’t currently the first names on Julian Nagelsmann’s team sheet, fan focus — and unwarranted ire — often turns their way first. Gnabry opened up for Sky, via @iMiaSanMia.

“I guess that’s part of the game. I can’t fend off every statement that comes on TV,” Gnabry said after Bayern’s Augsburg win on Saturday, in which he started. “But sometimes I think it’s a bit too much. At some point it’s enough.

“For me, it doesn’t make much sense to put the blame on two people. But as an athlete you have to deal with it when it targets you or your teammates.”

Sané especially grabbed the reins of the Bayern attack, adding a goal and an assist to the scoresheet under his name. Earlier last week, Gnabry punctuated Bayern’s Champions League win over PSG with a goal in the 89th minute.

And Gnabry’s words are a good reminder: not only that the players are all human first of all, but also that in a large squad, there are phases to a season and spells for every player to shine. More than anything, it’s a team sport — joys and spoils as well as sorrows shared by all. Gnabry, Sané, and indeed everybody else, all have a lot to give towards this season’s lofty goals.

