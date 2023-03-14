Jamal Musiala contract extension with Bayern Munich likely, but not imminent

According to a report from Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich and star youngster Jamal Musiala are expected to reach an agreement on a contract extension, but it likely will not happen in the coming weeks or even months.

The timetable for an announcement is definitely on the slow track:

Bayern want to extend Jamal Musiala’s contract beyond 2026, but deal is not to be expected in the next weeks or 2-3 months. Both parties are calm & in no rush. Musiala feels comfortable at Bayern and wants to stay many more years. A renewal is the most likely outcome. Musiala currently earns a base salary of around €5m/year that can go up to €8m with bonuses, which is far from the top earners. Bayern want to reward him for his top performances. Talks will take place in the coming months and the club will certainly make a good offer.

There is no need for either side to rush a decision here just yet. Bayern Munich is getting a players a “less than market value” salary for the moment, while Musiala continues to build his resume to make himself even more valuable.

For now, this is a win-win scenario for everyone and a deal will likely come closer to fruition during the summer break or possible during next season’s winter break.