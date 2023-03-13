Boom Boom, Bye Bye? Sky report says not so fast on Benjamin Pavard extension with Bayern Munich

Earlier on Monday, we saw Abendzeitung’s report that a contract extension between Bayern Munich and Benjamin Pavard detailed as “likely.”

Well, Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg is here with a rebuttal that indicates that Pavard still could leave the club.

Moreover, Plettenberg (via @iMiaSanMia) states that Pavard has some very high-profile suitors, including FC Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Chelsea FC:

Bayern bosses are very happy with Pavard’s performances. However, the Frenchman’s future is still completely open. There are currently no talks. A departure in the summer remains a possibility. Chances are 50-50 at the moment. Barcelona, Chelsea and Inter are Pavard’s options should he decide to leave. Bayern want to either extend his contract or sell in the summer. The club wants to avoid a free transfer in 2024.

Pavard’s consistency and versatility this season have been a huge boost to the squad. However, the Frenchman next contract decision is going to be vital as it could carry him through the prime of his career.

Pavard commented on the matter to Plettenberg.

“I’m happy and enjoying my time. For the rest, we’ll see in the summer,” Pavard said.

When queried about potential talks with Bayern Munich executives, Pavard was non-committal: “I don’t know. My focus is on the next games.”

Plettenberg also stated that Pavard only “laughed” when Pavard asked about a potential future with FC Barcelona and provided no other response.

If Bayern Munich cannot reach an agreement with Pavard during the summer transfer window, it will likely look to sell off the talented defender.