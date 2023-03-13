Club officials of Bayern Munich and LAFC react to recent partnership

Bayern Munich have just started a partnership with Major League Soccer club LAFC through the Munich-based venture that they jointly own (Red&Gold Football). Bayern’s bosses (CEO Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić) and their LAFC counterparts (Co-President and General Manager John Thorrington and Co-President and Chief Business Officer Larry Freedman) react to this huge announcement; let’s see what they have to say:

(Quotes are from Bayern’s official website)

Oliver Kahn:

“FC Bayern will expand its youth development with the Los Angeles Football Club. At international level, football is developing very dynamically, which is particularly noticeable on the transfer market. We see the partnership with LAFC as an opportunity to strengthen FC Bayern in sporting competition with the best clubs in Europe and the Bundesliga. The fact that most of the 2026 World Cup will take place in the USA, where we already have an office in New York, makes the Los Angeles location even more attractive. I expect a quality and youth boost in Major League Soccer that will have a positive impact on our partnership.”

On the potential similarity with the Red Bull Group (BILD via @iMiaSanMia):

“As a progressive traditional club, we are going our own way, the FC Bayern way. There will certainly be no clubs in the USA, South America or anywhere else branded with the FC Bayern logo. “These clubs have their history, their regional identity and roots. It should stay that way. We only want to find partners on the basis of talent promotion who fit in with us in terms of their training philosophy, their ideas about football and their values.” “Because training always has something to do with responsibility for young players, a code of values ​​is being developed in the joint venture and introduced into the cooperation.”

Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić:

“By working with Los Angeles Football Club, we have the opportunity to develop talent internationally in our own system. Our campus, which remains the heart of FC Bayern’s youth work, will also benefit. In the future, we will be able to offer our young players who are supported there a training path that is even better tailored to them and thus a better transition to our professional teams and professional football. That makes FC Bayern more attractive as a training club.”

John Thorrington:

“A partnership of this scale is the next step in our evolution as a club. We are thrilled to be working with FC Bayern Munich to nurture young talent in Southern California and beyond. We are convinced that this cooperation will give our players the opportunity to maximize their potential and find their way into our first teams.”

Larry Freedman: