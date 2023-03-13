Bayern Munich announce partnership with LAFC, hold talks with Uruguayan club

Bayern Munich are making themselves known in the United States because they have now entered into a partnership with an American club. The Bavarians are known for their partnerships with NFL clubs (with the Allianz still reeling from the bad replacement turf ever since the NFL hosted a game there), but are now venturing into American soccer because they’ve now teamed up with LAFC.

Per Bayern’s official website and German football news journo Manuel Veth, the two clubs founded a joint venture known as “Red&Gold Football” with equal shares between Bayern and LAFC. Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn said that the aim of the partnership is to expand youth development, potentially boosted by the fact that the United States is one of the hosts for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

LAFC aren’t the only club Bayern have approached because they have recently begun talks with Uruguayan club Club Atletico River Plate (not the Argentinian one that Bayern alumnus Martin Demichelis works for). “It’s correct that we are holding initial talks in Uruguay,” Kahn confirmed (through @iMiaSanMia)