Report: Contract extension for Bayern Munich’s “Boom Boom” Benjamin Pavard is “likely”

German publication Abendzeitung hit Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard with a new nickname and, well, you be the judge: Boom Boom Benji.

Maybe you like it, maybe you do not after Pavard’s brace against FC Augsburg last weekend, but one thing is certain — Bayern Munich loves what it is seeing from the versatile Frenchman and is reportedly looking to extend the contract of the 26-year-old:

According to AZ information, a new Bayern contract is likely, both sides want to continue together.

When asked about the situation, Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann indicated that the club can see how important that Pavard has been to the team this season.

“I think Hasan can see for himself that Benji is performing well, that he always wants to win. Now he’s scored goals, too,” said Nagelsmann. “He also played very well in the Champions League in Paris. And I know that he feels extremely comfortable with the coaching team, that he feels in good hands there.”

For the longest time, it appeared Pavard would move on from Bayern Munich, but Nagelsmann has been using a back three, which would necessitate having at least four starting-level center-backs on the roster. If Nagelsmann continues down that pathway, it is not unconceivable that Pavard re-ups in Bavaria.