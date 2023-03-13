Bavarian Loan Works: Slow week for Bayern Loanees

It was a slow week for Bayern Munich loanees. Alexander Nübel and Janina Leitzig had decent days in goal, but had a loss and draw, respectively. Malik Tillman seems to be missing in action, not making the squad for either match this week. Marcel Sabitzer and Jamie Lawrence both showed up on the injury report for the first time, which explains why they were out. Sabitzer should be back soon, but Lawrence could miss a month or more. Here is a summary of all the loanees that played — and didn’t:

France - Ligue 1

Alexander Nübel is the only player on loan in Ligue 1.

Alexander Nübel - AS Monaco

AS Monaco hosted Reims in a league match on Sunday. As per usual, Nübel started in goal and played the full 90 minutes. He recorded seven saves, but let in one goal. Unfortunately, his team was shutout and Monaco fell 1-0.

Monaco will travel to face AC Ajaccio on Sunday.

Scotland - Scottish Premiership

Malik Tillman is the only player on loan in the Scottish Premiership.

Malik Tillman - Rangers FC

Tillman did not appear in either of Rangers’ two matches this week — not even on the bench as an unused sub. He is also not showing on the injury report.

Rangers beat Hibernian 4-1 in league play on Wednesday and then beat Raith Rovers 3-0 in the quarterfinals of the Scottish Cup on Sunday. They will play travel to play Motherwell on Saturday.

England - Premier League

Marcel Sabitzer is the only player on loan in the Premier League.

Marcel Sabitzer - Manchester United

Sabitzer was listed on the injury report for both of Manchester United’s matches this week as doubtful with a knock. United beat Real Betis 4-1 at home in the Europa League on Thursday and drew 0-0 against bottom of the table Southampton at home in the Premier League.

If Sabitzer could get healthy he could face Real Betis in the return fixture in Spain and Fulham at home in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

England - Women’s Super League

FC Bayern Frauen have one player on loan to England’s WSL.

Janina Leitzig - Leicester City

Leicester City WFC hosted Everton on Sunday. After recording 15 saves last week, she only needed two saves this week. The two saves were enough to earn a shutout and rare point in the WSL. They now have seven points on the season — all earned since Leitzig arrived in the Winter transfer window. They still sit in the 12th and last place — the only relegation spot — but three points could take them as high as ninth.

Leicester City WFC will travel to London to face Tottenham on Sunday.

Netherlands - Eredivisie

Gabriel Vidovic is the only player on loan to the Dutch Eredivisie

Gabriel Vidovic – Vitesse

Vitesse played on the road against Sparta Rotterdam. Vidovic came off the bench in the 71st minute, trying to help his team come back from a 2-1 deficit. Unfortunately, a red card for his teammate and another goal led to a 3-1 loss. Vidovic wasn’t able to do much during his 19 minutes on the field, but did complete 100% of his six passes.

Vitesse will host PSV Eindhoven on Sunday.

Germany - 2. Bundesliga

There are three players on loan in the 2. Bundesliga: Sarpreet Singh, Bright Arrey-Mbi and Jamie Lawrence.

Sarpreet Singh - Jahn Regensburg

Singh started for Regensburg for their away match against Holstein Kiel. He played 90 minutes before coming off as a stoppage time sub. He was unable to get a shot off, but did create a few chances for his teammates. He also had four recoveries and an interception on the defensive side. Regensburg went on to win 2-1.

Regensburg will host Paderborn 07 on Saturday.

Bright Arrey-Mbi – Hannover 96

Arrey-Mbi was not in the 18-man matchday squad for Hannover’s 1-1 draw at home against Hansa Rostock.

Hannover 96 will travel to play Eintracht Braunschweig.

Jamie Lawrence - 1. FC Magdeburg

Lawrence was out for Magdeburg’s 0-0 draw against Paderborn. He is listed on the injury report with an ankle injury and will be out until mid-April.

Magdeburg will travel to play Greuther Fürth on Saturday.

Germany - 3. Liga

There are two players on loan to the 3. Liga: Marvin Cuni and Lenn Jastremski.

Marvin Cuni - 1. FC Saarbrücken

Saarbrüken traveled to face Wehen Wiesbaden on Sunday. Cuni started and played 74 minutes. He was subbed off while the score was still 0-0. After leaving the match, Saarbrüken scored two late goals to get the 2-0 road win.

Saarbrüken will host SpVgg Bayreuth on Wednesday and then will host RW Essen on Saturday — both matches in 3. Liga play.

Lenn Jastremski - Erzgebirge Aue

Jastremski was not in the 18-man squad for Aue’s 2-1 home win against RW Essen.

Aue will travel to play local rival FSV Zwickau on Tuesday an then will host 1860 Munich on Saturday.

Italy - Serie B

Nick Salihamidzic is the only player on loan in the Serie B

Nick Salihamidzic – Cosenza

Salihamidzic was not in the 18-man squad for Cosenza’s 1-0 home win against SPAL.

Cosenza will travel to face Frosinone on Saturday.

Austria - Austrian Bundesliga

There are four players on loan in the Austrian Bundesliga: Torben Rhein, Daniel Francis, Emilian Metu, and Shaoziyang Liu.

Torben Rhein - Austria Lustenau

Rhein did not appear in the 18-man squad for Lustnau’s 1-0 road win against Wolfsberger AC.

Lustenau will face Austria Klagenfurt on Sunday.

Daniel Francis - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Francis did not appear in the 18-man squad for Klagenfurt’s 1-0 home win over Hartberg.

Emilian Metu - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Metu did not appear in the 18-man squad for Klagenfurt’s 1-0 home win over Hartberg.

Shaoziyang Liu - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Liu did not appear in the 18-man squad for Klagenfurt’s 1-0 home win over Hartberg.