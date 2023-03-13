Julian Nagelsmann gives Bayern Munich two days off after Augsburg win

Bayern Munich have made the most of a grueling run of games — escaping Stuttgart with a 2-1 win on March 4th, triumphing 2-0 over Paris Saint-Germain and knocking them out of the Champions League on March 8th, and finally putting away Augsburg in a frenetic 5-3 home match on March 11th. The last result coincided with Borussia Dortmund dropping points to Schalke 04, giving Bayern breathing room atop the Bundesliga standings.

Reward for all the hard work? Julian Nagelsmann has given his players two full days off, per Sport1’s Kerry Hau. And it’s respite that should be extremely welcome, with fatigue beginning to take its toll and compelling a number of lineup changes in the last fixture.

The schedule lets up ever so slightly now for the Bavarians, who get a break from English weeks. Their next game is a Bundesliga road trip on Sunday to Bayer Leverkusen, currently ninth in the table. With two days of rest, preparation will begin in earnest on Wednesday.

