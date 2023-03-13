Bavarian Podcast Works S5E37: Potential Champions League opponents and predictions, Nagelsmann’s tactical flexibility, and more!

Bayern Munich have been in good form in recent weeks, with Champions League advancement past PSG and a strong win over Augsburg the latest in a convincing line of victories.

Aside from Bayern, AC Milan, Benfica and Chelsea also advanced in the Champions League — however, with the Bavarians’ qualities, it seems foolish to believe any of these sides would be able to properly challenge Bayern in a quarter final match. On the other hand, any of Real Madrid, Manchester City and Napoli —will provide tough competition to Bayern should they advance.

With Julian Nagelsmann’s current imperious tactics and team selection, Bayern will surely be among the least wanted teams in friday’s draw. Yet, like with Villareal last season, Nagelsmann seems to have the Pep Guardiola like notion to tinker during the biggest moments. Will this be a problem or does our tactical flexibility aid the side?

In this flagship episode of Bavarian Podcast Works, Schnitzel and Fergus discuss:

Our thoughts on potential ties with AC Milan, Benfica or Chelsea

Predictions of this week’s Champions League matchups

Why Real Madrid and not Manchester City are Bayern’s toughest opponents

Nagelsmann’s tactical flexibility and whether this is an advantage for Bayern

Why Bayern should be favourites regardless of who the outcome of the Champions League draw

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.