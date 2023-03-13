Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain eyeing Gladbach’s Manu Koné: Joshua Kimmich goes Hollywood or maybe the San Fernando Valley?; PSG looking at massive overhaul?; Leo Messi back to FC Barcelona?; & MORE!

Bayern Munich, Chelsea FC, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain are all rumored to be exploring taking a run at Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Manu Koné:

PSG, Bayern, Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in Gladbach midfielder Manu Koné (21). The Frenchman has decided to leave this summer. Gladbach want around €45m.

Roughly two months ago we saw the first rumblings of this rumor emerge. For Bayern Munich, it does not make much sense given the team’s current depth in the midfield — and the imminent arrival of Konrad Laimer.

However, where there is smoke, there might just be some fire.

Apparently Joshua Kimmich is now doing some acting on the side:

Joshua Kimmich made an appearance in today's episode of German crime TV show "Tatort", playing the small role of a fitness trainer pic.twitter.com/lPMA4Byump — Bayern & Die Mannschaft (@iMiaSanMia_en) March 12, 2023

Hopefully the deleted scenes are of Kimmich being a skeevy, pervy fitness trainer and not just making smoothies.

Honestly, though, I could just as easily picture Kimmich bursting into a room just as some funky music hits and asking the question: “Did somebody order a pizza?”

Related Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich praises his teammates after FC Augsburg victory

Paris Saint-Germain could be headed for quote the the overhaul this summer:

According to the French trade magazine L’Équipe, there are eight stars on the PSG shopping list . In defense, alongside the 28-year-old Slovak Milian Skriniar from Inter Milan, who has already confirmed his transfer, is the Spaniard Pau Torres (26, Villarreal FC). For the midfield Ibrahim Sangaré (25) from PSV Eindhoven, Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva (28), super talent Rayan Cherki (19, Olympique Lyon) and from the Bundesliga Manu Koné (21) from Borussia Mönchengladbach should come. In attack, Lionel Messi’s future is in the stars, which is why Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, 24, and Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos, 21, are said to be on the list. So a lot of work for Luis Campos. And then Mbappé supposedly has to give his go ahead.

What a week for Bayern Munich, huh?

The Bavarians took care of business domestically and in Europe and might have gotten over the hump from being a really good team to a great team in the process.

Let’s take a look at what is on tap for this week’s episode:

A preview on Bayern Munich’s upcoming Bundesliga match vs. FC Augsburg and why the squad needs to avoid a letdown.

Some thoughts on Bayern Munich’s massive win over Paris Saint-Germain and what that means moving forward, including the stellar defensive showing, the dominant midfield, and how the attack is finally settling in. All that said, where does this leave Sadio Mané, Leroy Sané, and Serge Gnabry?

The latest details on the contract situations of Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernandez, Sané, and Gnabry.

Bayern Munich might have already made the decision to let Manchester City loanee Joao Cancelo leave at the end of his loan.

Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard, Joao Cancelo, and Leroy Sané were named to kicker’s Bundesliga Team of the Week:

Benjamin Pavard, João Cancelo and Leroy Sané in @kicker's Bundesliga Team of the Week pic.twitter.com/o6kOE3R94e — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 12, 2023

Could Lionel Messi’s two-year stint at Paris Saint-Germain be enough?

Maybe.

The Argentine star might be greasing his way back to FC Barcelona:

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has held a meeting with the father of Lionel Messi, with La Blaugrana interested in re-signing the forward from PSG.

Real Madrid star Federico Valverde has recently been linked to a move away from Real Madrid, but the 24-year-old seems quite content to stay with the club: